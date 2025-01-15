Myles Garrett says Browns are “closer than some may think” to a turnaround

Last month, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he wants to know the team’s plan for becoming a contender, sooner than later.

He apparently has gotten his answer.

During the latest episode of in-season Hard Knocks, Garrett said he has spoken to G.M. Andrew Berry about the team’s plans.

“How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here?” Garrett said, via NFL.com. “We’re closer than some may think we are.”

Garrett seemed to be among the “some” when he said what he said in December. And he had good reason to be concerned. After a playoff season in 2023, the Browns plummeted to the bottom of the AFC North.

The biggest question mark comes at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson has re-torn his Achilles tendon, and he might not play at all in 2025. Even though he’s due to make $46 million.

They need another starting quarterback, and they’re limited by Watson’s contract — unless he suffered the second tear in a way that gives him an escape hatch from his fully-guaranteed pay.

“Everyone wants to know how we can get out of the rut that we’re in and get back to winning games,” Garrett said, “and making a run instead of making plans.”

It’s clear that the Browns still plan to have Garrett, the first overall pick in 2017 and (as of 2024) the first player with 14 or more sacks in four straight seasons, to be part of the solution.

“Obviously, he’s a huge part of our organization,” Berry said during the Hard Knocks episode. “We envision him going from Cleveland to Canton.”

If things don’t improve, Garrett might want to make another stop or two in between.