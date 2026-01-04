Myles Garrett sets sack record, Browns beat Bengals 20-18

If that’s the end for head coach Kevin Stefanski, his team went out with a bang.

On the day star edge rusher Myles Garrett broke the single-season sack record, the Browns were able to engineer a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bengals 20-18 to close the 2025 season.

After missing an extra point and a field goal late in the 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Bengals, Browns kicker Andre Szmyt connected on a 49-yard walk-off field goal to win the game.

The Browns had a pair of first-half defensive touchdowns to build a 14-6 lead. Devin Bush returned an interception 97 yards while Sam Webb returned a fumble for 47 yards for a touchdown.

Tee Higgins had a 13-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter to make it 14-12 with Evan McPherson’s missed extra point. He previously had an extra point blocked.

Szmyt hit a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter. After Garrett set the sack record in the fourth quarter — surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt — the Bengals took a one-point lead with a 4-yard touchdown from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. But the two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping it a one-point lead.

That gave the Browns the opportunity to stage a comeback of their own, which they were able to capitalize on. Shedeur Sanders converted third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Isaiah Bond, then hit Jerry Jeudy for an 11-yard gain on third-and-1. That also put Cleveland in field goal range.

After Dylan Sampson gained 5 yards on third-and-8, Szmyt was set up for his 49-yard attempt, which he nailed — giving Sanders his first game-winning drive.

Sanders finished the contest 11-of-22 for 111 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He did lose a fumble in the first quarter.

On the other side, Burrow was 29-of-39 for 236 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Chase finished with eight catches for 96 yards with a TD while Higgins caught six passes for 67 yards with a touchdown.

With the win, the Browns will finish the season at 5-12 and with back-to-back wins over divisional opponents. The club is widely expected to move on from Stefanski as head coach, though General Manager Andrew Berry is reportedly safe.

The Bengals end the 2025 season 6-11 after Burrow missed much of the year due to torn ligaments in his foot.