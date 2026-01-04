Myles Garrett sacks Joe Burrow, sets new single-season record

Myles Garrett has done it.

Garrett has registered a sack on Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Browns and Steelers to give him 23.5 in 2025, breaking the NFL’s single-season record in the final game of the season.

Garrett was rushing off the offense’s left on first-and-10 midway through the final period, beating tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to get to Burrow in the backfield for the record-breaking sack.

While Garrett had 4.0 sacks over the first three weeks of the season, he then did not register one for Cleveland’s next three games. But he had at least a half-sack in each game since the Browns’ Week 7 victory over the Dolphins — including a whopping 5.0 in Cleveland’s Week 8 loss to New England and 4.0 in the Week 11 loss to Baltimore — until last week, when he did not get a sack on Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers.

Garrett now has 125.5 sacks in his nine-year career and is poised to add more before the season ends.