Mystery deepens regarding Jalen Hurts knee injury

It became obvious early in Sunday night’s game between the Dolphins and Eagles that something was bothering Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. He simply didn’t have the burst or acceleration that he usually has. By the second half, he had a brace on his knee.

After the game, coach Nick Sirianni created the impression that the injury happened during the game, by saying that Hurts “played the rest of the game.” In a Wednesday session with reporters, Hurts reiterated that “it didn’t happen in the game.” (He said the same thing on Sunday night.)

So here’s the question. When did it happen? And why was nothing ever disclosed about any injury to Hurts?

There was no disclosure before the game. There was no disclosure during the game. Today, in the first injury report in advance of the Week 8 game against the Eagles, there was no disclosure regarding any injury whatsoever to one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

As explained (repeatedly) in connection with the Falcons’ failure to disclose running back Bijan Robinson’s injury, the current climate of legalized gambling demands greater transparency. Something was clearly up with Hurts. The Eagles disclosed nothing about any knee injury. They still haven’t, even though both Sirianni and Hurts have openly acknowledged its existence.

The situation is further proof of the inadequacy of the league’s current procedures. And the league would be very wise to enhance its procedures before the shit inevitably hits the fan.

Because it eventually will. It’s just a matter of time. The current stewards of the game seem to be content to just keep making maximum money and to let someone else worry about the looming mess.

That mindset prompted me to suggest a new motto for the NFL. Forget about “football is family.” The most accurate message comes from Daffy Duck, who coined this simple approach to a life of wealth and privilege: “Consequences, shmonsequences, as long as I’m rich.”