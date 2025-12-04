Nahshon Wright named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright has been recognized as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

Wright had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in November, both of which tied for the league lead for the month.

When Wright signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Bears in April, it wasn’t even a sure thing that he’d make the regular-season roster. But at a time when the Bears’ secondary has been riddled with injuries, Wright has emerged as a difference maker, starting in Week One when he had a 74-yard pick-six, and through the month of November, when he helped the Bears to a 5-0 record.

The Bears are currently in the lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage in the playoffs. If they get there, the decision to sign Wright, which didn’t get a lot of attention at the time, will prove to be a major reason why.