Nahshon Wright’s pick-six of J.J. McCarthy gives Bears 17-6 lead

Not much has gone right for J.J. McCarthy in his NFL debut.

His “welcome-to-the-NFL moment” came when he tried to hit Justin Jefferson quickly on the first blitz of the night from Dennis Allen’s defense. Instead of McCarthy finding his receiver for a modest gain, cornerback Nahshon Wright intercepted it and raced 74 yards untouched to the end zone.

Wright’s first career pick-six came against his former team.

Wright, who had only one career interception before Monday night, is playing significant snaps only because the Bears are hurting at corner with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon inactive with injuries.

The Vikings were in field goal range at the Chicago 32 when McCarthy threw his first career interception.

Chicago now leads 17-6.

He is only 5-of-9 for 48 yards and has taken four sacks.