Najee Harris cleared for contact, “possibility” he plays vs. Chiefs on Friday

There is some positive news on the injury front for Chargers running back Najee Harris.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters in his Monday press conference that Harris has been cleared for contact and there’s a “possibility” he plays against the Chiefs on Friday night.

“He’s looked really good in practice,” Harbaugh said.

Harris, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles this offseason, has been sidelined by an eye injury suffered in early July. He had returned to practice, but hadn’t been doing any drills with contact.

That Harris is now cleared is a good sign for his potential availability this week.

Los Angeles and Kansas City are set to issue their first injury reports of the season on Tuesday, which will give a little more clarity on Harris’ status for Week 1.