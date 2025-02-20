 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Nakobe Dean on Zack Baun: Hopefully what’s best for him is best for Eagles

  
Published February 20, 2025 02:30 PM

The Eagles’ decision to sign running back Saquon Barkley last year has been hailed as one of the best free agent signings of all time, but it wasn’t the only signing that paid major dividends for the team.

Linebacker Zack Baun started 14 games on defense in four seasons with the Saints, but he wound up as a first-team All-Pro and finalist for defensive player of the year after signing a one-year deal in Philadelphia. That deal was worth $4 million, but Baun is in line to make a lot more this year and that will complicate the Eagles’ chances of holding onto him in 2025.

Nakobe Dean, who played alongside Baun before tearing his patellar tendon, is hopeful that his “partner in crime” back for another year.

“Me more than anybody — especially coming off my injury last year, understands that this is a business,” Dean said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “He gotta do what’s best for him and his family. Hopefully what’s best is the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, I’m pushing for him to stay for selfish reasons. Whatever he gotta do to make it happen, then he’ll make it happen.”

Dean’s injury and Oren Burks’s impending free agency will make linebacker a spot the Eagles need to address one way or another. We’ll find out in a few weeks if they’ll address it by giving Baun a major raise.