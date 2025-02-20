Nakobe Dean on Zack Baun: Hopefully what’s best for him is best for Eagles

The Eagles’ decision to sign running back Saquon Barkley last year has been hailed as one of the best free agent signings of all time, but it wasn’t the only signing that paid major dividends for the team.

Linebacker Zack Baun started 14 games on defense in four seasons with the Saints, but he wound up as a first-team All-Pro and finalist for defensive player of the year after signing a one-year deal in Philadelphia. That deal was worth $4 million, but Baun is in line to make a lot more this year and that will complicate the Eagles’ chances of holding onto him in 2025.

Nakobe Dean, who played alongside Baun before tearing his patellar tendon, is hopeful that his “partner in crime” back for another year.

“Me more than anybody — especially coming off my injury last year, understands that this is a business,” Dean said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “He gotta do what’s best for him and his family. Hopefully what’s best is the Philadelphia Eagles. Plus, I’m pushing for him to stay for selfish reasons. Whatever he gotta do to make it happen, then he’ll make it happen.”

Dean’s injury and Oren Burks’s impending free agency will make linebacker a spot the Eagles need to address one way or another. We’ll find out in a few weeks if they’ll address it by giving Baun a major raise.