Nate Wiggins diagnosed with minor shoulder injury, considered day to day

Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins injured his shoulder in Friday’s preseason opener.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Wiggins’ injury is not serious, and the first-round draft pick should be ready for the season opener. An MRI revealed Wiggins has a minor shoulder sprain, and he is considered day to day.

Wiggins played 43 defensive snaps and five on special teams against the Eagles, and he made three tackles, including one for loss, and three pass breakups.

The Ravens are counting on Wiggins especially now that veteran corner Arthur Maulet will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery before the start of the season. Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are the team’s starters.