Nate Wiggins returns first interception for a TD, Ravens lead 7-0
Published January 4, 2025 04:56 PM
Bailey Zappe’s first pass as a member of the Browns went well, going 21 yards over the middle to Jordan Akins on Cleveland’s opening drive.
Zappe’s second pass, however, had a much different result.
Cornerback Nate Wiggins intercepted Zappe’s throw to Elijah Moore on the second play of the Browns’ second possession and returned it for a touchdown.
That gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead with 8:32 left in the first quarter.
It was not only the first interception, but also the first pick-six of Wiggins’ career.
Already faced with several injuries at running back, Cleveland’s John Kelly Jr. is questionable to return with a groin injury.