Nate Wiggins returns first interception for a TD, Ravens lead 7-0

Bailey Zappe’s first pass as a member of the Browns went well, going 21 yards over the middle to Jordan Akins on Cleveland’s opening drive.

Zappe’s second pass, however, had a much different result.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins intercepted Zappe’s throw to Elijah Moore on the second play of the Browns’ second possession and returned it for a touchdown.

That gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead with 8:32 left in the first quarter.

It was not only the first interception, but also the first pick-six of Wiggins’ career.

Already faced with several injuries at running back, Cleveland’s John Kelly Jr. is questionable to return with a groin injury.