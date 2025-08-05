Nate Wiggins sent inside after fighting at Ravens-Colts joint practice

The first joint practices of the summer are going on around the league this week and the first fight of a joint practice took place during a session with the Ravens and Colts in Baltimore.

Reporters at the practice said that Colts running back Tyler Goodson and Ravens defensive back Keyon Martin got into it during a drill. Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins left the sideline to get involved in the fracas and threw punches that led to other players from both teams getting involved.

Wiggins was sent inside once things calmed down and is watching the rest of the practice from the team’s facility.

Teams like joint practices because it allows them to work on situations that might not come up during a preseason game — the Ravens host the Colts on Thursday — but the chance to face off with other teams after weeks of practicing with teammates often leads to things boiling over. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that tends to happen when things get “chippy” on a second day of joint work and that’s why they are just doing one practice this week, but one day was enough for bad feelings to surface this time.