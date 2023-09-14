Nathaniel Hackett on Zach Wilson: We’ve seen him grow as a player

The 2022 season was not a good one for Zach Wilson or Nathaniel Hackett, but they will both get a shot at redemption with the Jets this year.

Wilson is back to being their starting quarterback after Aaron Rodgers’ injury and Hackett is going to be in Wilson’s ear as the team’s offensive coordinator. Memories of how poorly Wilson played last year aren’t far from the minds of anyone who was around the Jets last year and Hackett was asked at a Thursday press conference if he thought more struggles out of the gate will lead to feelings of déjà vu.

Hackett said he thinks everyone inside the building has seen positive progress from Wilson and that will keep everyone focused on what’s ahead of them this year.

“That’s the past,” Hackett said, via SNY. “This is the future. This is a guy that’s been training his butt off and learning a new system and growing within it. I think everybody can say they have seen him grow. And that’s all we can do, every game. There’s gonna be ups and downs with all quarterbacks and with all players, especially young players. There’s always gonna be questions. For me as a coach, I just want to keep teaching him. I just want him to feel more and more comfortable and keep growing.”

The Jets have done nothing but express faith in Wilson handling the job over the last few days. Whether that’s out of true belief or a dearth of other appealing options, the team’s chances of making something positive out of this season will be heavily tied to the quarterback’s ability to reward that faith.