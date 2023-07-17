 Skip navigation
Nathaniel Hackett says Jets will benefit from Aaron Rodgers making calls at the line

  
Published July 17, 2023 04:21 PM

Nathaniel Hackett was hired this offseason to be the Jets’ offensive playcaller, but he says Aaron Rodgers will be calling plenty of plays at the line of scrimmage, and the Jets will benefit from that.

Hackett said a key part of the Jets’ wide receivers’ job in training camp will be learning to watch Rodgers for any signal that he’s changing a play or a pass route based on what he sees from the opposing defense.

“It’s something that he takes a lot of pride in, and it’s something that we love to see because he takes advantage of certain areas on the field,” Hackett said, via the New York Post. “It definitely puts a little pressure on the wide receivers because they can’t ever just lock in on something that they’re going to be doing. If the quarterback sees an advantageous look for something, he’ll give you something very quick, and you have to have your eyes on him and eyes on the ball.”

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history at calling for quick snaps to take advantage of defensive mistakes like a player lined up offside or too many players on the field, and then connecting deep downfield with a receiver on the free play. The Jets know their receivers need to be ready for that.