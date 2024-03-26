The NBA has a fresh betting scandal, too

Major League Baseball has a betting scandal that doesn’t involve betting on baseball. The National Basketball Association might have a betting scandal that involves betting on basketball.

According to ESPN.com, the NBA is investigating Raptors forward Jontay Porter after multiple instances of betting irregularities. The league is looking into prop bets involving Porter from games played on January 26 and March 20.

On January 26, Porter left a game against the Clippers due to a supposed aggravation of an eye injury. There was increased betting on the under for his points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointer props. His under hit in each category.

On March 20, he left a game against the Kings with an illness, after only three minutes. The under hit on his various props.

“People were trying to do whatever they could to bet Jontay Porter props [against the Clippers],” an unnamed source from a sportsbook told ESPN.com. “And then, just a few days ago, the same thing. We had a bunch of people trying to bet under for more.”

Porter has missed Toronto’s last two games, for personal reasons.

Although it’s difficult for one specific player to influence the outcome of a wager on the final score of a game, he has major influence on his individual props — especially the unders. The NFL had an issue with that dynamic during the 2023 season, when Falcons running back Bijan Robinson barely played in a Week 7 game against the Buccaneers, due to an undisclosed illness. The Falcons were fined $75,000, and former Falcons coach Arthur Smith was fined $25,000.

It feels like the tip of an iceberg that eventually could result in widespread federal regulation of pro and college sports. With 38 states and the District of Columbia legalizing sports betting, it’s more important than ever to ensure both the integrity of the games — and the integrity of the wagers.