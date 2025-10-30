 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA won’t be paying Terry Rozier, after all

  
Published October 29, 2025 08:04 PM

After last Thursday’s indictment was unveiled in a two-pronged gambling scandal, the NBA placed Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on leave. It was believed he’d be paid.

He won’t be, at least for now.

The Miami Herald reports that the NBA will be placed Rozier’s salary in an interest-bearing escrow account, pending the resolution of his criminal prosecution.

The NBA Players Association disagres with the decision, and it has vowed to challenge the move through “the proper channels.”

The NBA previously investigated Rozier after sportsbooks flagged irregular betting activity on Rozier’s “under” props in a March 2023 game. The league found “insufficient evidence” of wrongdoing.

The question of whether Rozier will receive his pay during what could be an extended leave of absence presumably will be resolved by the grievance procedures contained in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.