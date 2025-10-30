NBA won’t be paying Terry Rozier, after all

After last Thursday’s indictment was unveiled in a two-pronged gambling scandal, the NBA placed Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on leave. It was believed he’d be paid.

He won’t be, at least for now.

The Miami Herald reports that the NBA will be placed Rozier’s salary in an interest-bearing escrow account, pending the resolution of his criminal prosecution.

The NBA Players Association disagres with the decision, and it has vowed to challenge the move through “the proper channels.”

The NBA previously investigated Rozier after sportsbooks flagged irregular betting activity on Rozier’s “under” props in a March 2023 game. The league found “insufficient evidence” of wrongdoing.

The question of whether Rozier will receive his pay during what could be an extended leave of absence presumably will be resolved by the grievance procedures contained in the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.