nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NCAA continues push to dump player prop bets from legalized gambling

  
Published March 19, 2025 04:10 PM

With March Madness starting this week, the NCAA is taking new steps to get bettors who lose (redundant) to leave college basketball players alone.

In a 30-second video titled “Don’t Be A Loser,” the message is simple. Don’t get mad at the players when your bets on their performances fail to cash.

“There’s losing, and then there’s being a loser,” the video explains. “Game time comes with enough pressure. Way too often, people are betting on sports, losing, and taking it out on the athletes. Only a loser would harass college athletes after losing a bet, but it happens almost every day.”

In a press release, NCAA president Charlie Baker addressed the habit of too many (any is too many) of bettors to harass players through social media and other digital methods.

“The horrific messages we are seeing across online platforms is absolutely unacceptable,” Baker said. “Angry fans are sending numerous abusive messages and threats to student-athletes, publicly and privately, because of lost bets placed on the athlete’s performance in a game. These actions severely threaten student-athlete mental health and well-being, while harming the college athletics environment. We need fans to do better. We need states to do better and ban player props that target student-athletes and enable detrimental abuse.”

That’s really what needs to happen. Player prop bets should be removed from the menu of betting options, in all states that have legalized sports betting. College AND pro.

And while that wouldn’t stop illegal wagering on player props from happening, it would remove an extremely addictive form of wagering from the electronic addiction fountain that we all carry with us, everywhere.