Ndamukong Suh says he’d like to play in the NFL this season, has talked to Ravens

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh says his NFL career is not necessarily over.

Suh, who has been working in London on Sky Sports’ NFL coverage, said he’ll be back in the United States soon and looking for the right fit, naming the Ravens as a possibility.

“Last week it was the Ravens that spoke to me, so they seem to be interested and played great today,” Suh said. “You never know. We’ll see when we get back to the States, huddle up with the wife and family, get settled and keep training.”

Suh said he wants to play for a contender, and for a team that will give him significant playing time.

“Where’s the right fit? Where’s the right opportunity? Where can I go and add value? I don’t just want to sit there and watch other guys be successful,” Suh said. “Have options, that’s the key, and make decisions from there.”

Last year Suh signed with the Eagles mid-season and played the last eight games of the regular season and all three postseason games. At age 36, he could do something similar this year.