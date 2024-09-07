 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Negotiations continue between Cowboys, Dak Prescott

  
Published September 7, 2024 12:31 PM

It’s a deadline-driven business, and the clock is ticking loudly.

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are still trying, we’re told, to get a new deal finished before the season starts tomorrow. The situation has gone from looking hopeless to somewhat hopeful.

It’s unclear how firm the Sunday deadline really is. There’s nothing in the CBA or otherwise that keeps a deal from being done at any time until the current contract expires in March 2025.

The real question is what will Dak take to trade in his shot at truly unrestricted free agency? The Cowboys can’t keep him off the market in 2025. There’s value in that.

Does he sacrifice a few million a year for security? Does he want to stay in Dallas and perhaps help create some cap space?

One issue has been the escape hatch for the Cowboys. The team had been looking for a two-year out. Other quarterbacks have gotten a three-year commitment, minimum.

If/when a deal is done, the details will tell the full story. Including how long the two sides are bound together, beyond the eight years they’ve already spent in pigskin partnership.