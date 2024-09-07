Negotiations continue between Cowboys, Dak Prescott

It’s a deadline-driven business, and the clock is ticking loudly.

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are still trying, we’re told, to get a new deal finished before the season starts tomorrow. The situation has gone from looking hopeless to somewhat hopeful.

It’s unclear how firm the Sunday deadline really is. There’s nothing in the CBA or otherwise that keeps a deal from being done at any time until the current contract expires in March 2025.

The real question is what will Dak take to trade in his shot at truly unrestricted free agency? The Cowboys can’t keep him off the market in 2025. There’s value in that.

Does he sacrifice a few million a year for security? Does he want to stay in Dallas and perhaps help create some cap space?

One issue has been the escape hatch for the Cowboys. The team had been looking for a two-year out. Other quarterbacks have gotten a three-year commitment, minimum.

If/when a deal is done, the details will tell the full story. Including how long the two sides are bound together, beyond the eight years they’ve already spent in pigskin partnership.