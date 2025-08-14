 Skip navigation
Netflix sells out all ad time for Christmas NFL games

  
August 14, 2025

More than four months before Christmas, Netflix has already sold all its available commercial time for the two NFL games it will show on December 25.

“For our two highly anticipated Netflix NFL games this December, we’ve sold out of all available in-game inventory and have closed sponsorships with multiple partners like Accenture, FanDuel, Google, and Verizon on in-game and broadcast features,” Netflix said in a statement.

One of the reasons live sports have become so attractive to the streaming providers is that viewers are much more willing to sit through ads while watching sports than they are for scripted programming. The NFL is both the most popular programming on American television and a sport in which fans have come to accept that commercial breaks are part of the deal.

Netflix will show Cowboys-Commanders at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Day, followed by Lions-Vikings at 4:30.