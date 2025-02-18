Netflix wants a Sunday afternoon NFL package

The NFL’s looming development of a full-blown Sunday morning international package had some thinking that Netflix, given its global footprint, would be interested. But Netflix is thinking bigger than the lower-profile, smaller-audience slate.

Much bigger.

The streamer’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, told Matt Belloni of Puck (via John Ourand of Puck) that the company is interested in bidding on the NFL’s Sunday afternoon games.

The Sunday afternoon games belong currently to CBS and Fox. Fox acquired the NFC package from CBS in 1994, and CBS snatched the AFC package from NBC in 1998.

The current broadcast deals run through 2033. The league has the right to pull the plug on the deals four years early, and it likely will.

So a major shakeup could be coming, with Netflix becoming a very major player in the NFL broadcast landscape. And if Netflix is in, one of the current partners will be out. Or, at best, relegated to Sunday mornings.