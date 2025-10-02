Nevada Supreme Court denies NFL’s request for rehearing in Jon Gruden case

Jon Gruden hasn’t coached in the NFL in nearly four years, to the day. On this day, he ran his winning streak against the NFL to two.

After persuading the Nevada Supreme Court to keep his civil lawsuit against the league and Commissioner in the court system (and not relegate it to the league’s secret, rigged, kangaroo court of arbitration), Gruden got another victory when the same court denied on Thursday the NFL’s request for a rehearing.

It was a procedural move aimed at satisfying the requirement for the filing of a petition for appeal (writ of certiorari, if you’re fancy) to the United States Supreme Court. Which is what the league will undoubtedly do.

Whether the league prevails in the highest court in the land is a different issue. First, the NFL has to convince the court to take up the case — and very few petitions are granted. Then, the league needs to get at least five of nine justices to confirm its ability to create an in-house arbitration system over which the Commissioner, or his hand-picked designee, presides.

Eventually, the case will tun to the merits. Gruden argues that the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell improperly weaponized emails harvested as part of the supposedly confidential Washington investigation in an effort to force him out of his job.

The case will reveal, if nothing else, who ordered the proverbial Code Red, triggering Gruden’s forced resignation and undermining the integrity of the entire 2021 NFL season by leaving a team suddenly without its head coach.