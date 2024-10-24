 Skip navigation
New Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins will play this week

  
Published October 24, 2024 01:03 PM

DeAndre Hopkins has a new team. And he apparently will be playing for that new team right away.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, when asked whether Hopkins will play on Sunday at Las Vegas, said, “Why wait, right?

Last week’s receivers who were traded played right away — Davante Adams with the Jets and Amari Cooper with the Bills.

The Chiefs traded with the Titans for Hopkins because they have a need. Why not get him on the field?

Even though Hopkins is 32, he can still play at a high level. So far this year, he hasn’t. But he hasn’t had Patrick Mahomes throwing passes to him.