New Era supplants No Bull as Scouting Combine apparel provider

The Underwear Olympics will look a little different next year.

In lieu of the workouts being a non-stop commercial for No Bull, New Era will take centerstage.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that New Era Cap has become the official outfitter of the Scouting Combine, as of 2025.

No Bull had the deal for the last two years. It wasn’t renewed despite the NFL taking equity in the company and, earlier this year, No Bull merging with Tom Brady’s TB12 and Brady Brand.

New Era has been the league’s official hat provider since 2012. The Scouting Combine arrangement is a “multiyear deal.”