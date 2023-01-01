NFL 2022 Week 17 early inactives: Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead out

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Dolphins had several key players listed as questionable on Friday and they’ll be missing most of them against the Patriots on Sunday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (hand), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip) are all inactive for the matchup of AFC East teams vying for the postseason.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was previously ruled out for Miami, so Teddy Bridgewater will be making his second start of the season.

The Patriots will also be down a member of their questionable contingent. Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) is out and New England will also be without Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the secondary.

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: EDGE Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard, T Terron Armstead, QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Eric Fisher, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR Tanner Conner

Patriots: CB Marcus Jones, CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, TE Jonnu Smith, CB Shaun Wade, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Rashard Higgins, S Juston Burris, C Sam Tecklenburg, T Larnel Coleman, DE Amare Barno

Buccaneers: TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, LB Carl Nassib, WR Breshad Perriman, QB Kyle Trask

Cardinals at Falcons

Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Colt McCoy, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Victor Dimukeje, OL Rashaad Coward, DL Zach Allen

Falcons: G Elijah Wilkinson, TE Feleipe Franks, CB Rashad Fenton, S Micah Abernathy, LB David Anenih, DL Matt Dickerson

Bears at Lions

Bears: QB Tim Boyle, DB Breon Borders, RB Darrynton Evans, DB Michael Ojemudia, LB Sterling Weatherford, G Ja’Tyre Carter, OL Alex Leatherwood

Lions: S DeShon Elliott, RB Justin Jackson, G Kayode Awosika, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant, G Ross Pierschbacher

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars: WR Kendrick Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, DB Jacobi Francis, C Jimmy Morrissey, DL Thomas Booker, TE Teagan Quitoriano

Broncos at Chiefs

Broncos: LB Baron Browning, DL D.J. Jones, WR Montrell Washington, RB Tyler Badie, WR Freddie Swain, T Calvin Anderson, QB Jarrett Guarantano

Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring

Colts at Giants

Colts: QB Matt Ryan, WR Ashton Dulin, CB Kenny Moore, LB Cameron McGrone, C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DT Eric Johnson

Giants: CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Dane Belton, CB Rodarius Williams, LB Jarrad Davis, G Wyatt Davis, G Jack Anderson, TE Lawrence Cager

Saints at Eagles

Saints: WR Marquez Callaway, DB Justin Evans, LB Chase Hansen, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, S Marcus Maye, G Andrus Peat, RB Dwayne Washington

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Trey Sermon, G Sua Opeta, DE Janarius Robinson, T Lane Johnson, CB Avonte Maddox

Browns at Commanders

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton, CB Thomas Graham, DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

Commanders: RB Antonio Gibson, S Kam Curl, CB Benjamin St-Juste, OL Saahdiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams, QB Sam Howell, OL Chris Paul