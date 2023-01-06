NFL 2022 Week 18 injury report roundup: Deebo Samuel set to play

The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway with a pair of games on Saturday and the remaining 28 teams will play on Sunday with the Lions and Packers putting a cap on the regular season on Sunday night.

The final injury reports for all of those games appear below.

Chiefs at Raiders (Saturday)

WR Skyy Moore (hand) is out for the Chiefs and K Harrison Butker (back), WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis), CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip), and G Joe Thuney (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

RB Josh Jacobs (hip, not injury related - personal matter) is questionable for the Raiders. LB Darien Butler (concussion) has been ruled out.

Titans at Jaguars (Saturday)

The Titans listed WR Treylon Burks (groin), LB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), and T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) as questionable for Sunday. CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out.

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), LB Travon Walker (ankle), and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) all drew questionable tags on the final Jaguars injury report.

Jets at Dolphins

The Jets list QB Mike White (ribs) as questionable, but they’ve already said Joe Flacco will start . T Duane Brown (shoulder), CB Brandin Echols (quadricep), T George Fant (knee), G Nate Herbig (calf), and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) are out. S Ashtyn Davis (ankle), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle), and S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out for the Dolphins and QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) is questionable, so Skylar Thompson will start . T Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), and WR Cedrick Wilson (hip) are all doubtful to play while LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), CB Xavien Howard (knee), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), and S Eric Rowe (quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Bucs have clinched the NFC South and they’ll be resting CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), S Logan Ryan (knee), T Donovan Smith (foot), and DT Vita Vea (calf). CB Jamel Dean (toe), S Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip), and WR Julio Jones (knee, illness) are listed as questionable.

G Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is out for the Falcons.

Patriots at Bills

The Patriots listed CB Jonathan Jones (chest), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin), S Brenden Schooler (hip), and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) as questionable.

No Bills players have an injury designation.

Vikings at Bears

C Garrett Bradbury (back) and DT James Lynch (shoulder) won’t play for the Vikings. LB Brian Asamoah (knee), CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle), and DE Za’Darius Smith (not injury related - personal matter) are considered questionable for Sunday.

QB Justin Fields (hip), CB Jaylon Jones (concussion), and LB Sterling Weatherford (illness) are out for the Bears. DT Angelo Blackson (illness), CB Kyler Gordon (groin), and DE Terrell Lewis (not injury related - personal matter) are listed as questionable.

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss another game. DE Calais Campbell (not injury related - resting player, knee), QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder, wrist), WR DeSean Jackson (illness), CB Marcus Peters (calf), CB Kevon Seymour (finger, illness), and CB Brandon Stephens (illness) are listed as questionable .

CB Eli Apple (neck) is questionable to play for the Bengals.

Texans at Colts

WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and C Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) are out for the Texans. TE O.J. Howard (hip), CB Steven Nelson (illness), and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) are listed as questionable.

Colts QB Nick Foles (ribs) and TE Kylen Granson (ankle) will miss the finale. CB Brandon Facyson (concussion) and CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist) are considered questionable.

Panthers at Saints

The Panthers listed DE Brian Burns (ankle), RB D’Onta Foreman (knee), DT Matt Ioannidis (back), and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) as questionable.

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and G Andrus Peat (ankle) are out for the Saints. S Justin Evans (shoulder), TE Taysom Hill (back), T James Hurst (foot), TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related - resting player, hip), and LB Ty Summers (oblique) drew questionable tags.

Browns at Steelers

T Jack Conklin (ankle) and DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) are out for the Browns. CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) is their lone questionable player.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) and LB Myles Jack (groin) are tagged as questionable. S Tre Norwood (hamstring) is out this weekend.

Giants at Eagles

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and DT Leonard Williams (neck) are out for the Giants while CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is listed as doubtful. C Jon Feliciano (back) is questionable.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is trending in the right direction, but he’s officially considered questionable to play. LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), and DE Josh Sweat (neck) are all out.

Cowboys at Commanders

C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) won’t play for the Cowboys. WR Kavontae Turpin (illness) drew the only questionable tag.

The Commanders ruled out DT Jonathan Allen (knee), T Saahdiq Charles (concussion), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), RB Brian Robinson (knee), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle). S Kam Curl (ankle), LB Jamin Davis (knee), LB Nathan Gerry (illness), and G Andrew Norwell (hip) were listed as questionable and the team intimated they may also sit out.

Chargers at Broncos

FB Zander Horvath (ankle) is out for the Chargers.

Broncos T Calvin Anderson (ankle), WR Kendall Hinton (chest, foot), and DT D.J. Jones (knee) are going to miss the game. DE Jonathan Kongbo (illness), CB Damarri Mathis (concussion), TE Eric Saubert (knee), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle), and T Billy Turner (back) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at 49ers

The Cardinals ruled DE Zach Allen (hand), WR Robby Anderson (back), LB Zaven Collins (calf), RB James Conner (knee, shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), and CB Marco Wilson (neck) out for the finale. LB Victor Dimukeje (illness), DT Leki Fotu (shoulder), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), and LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist) make up their questionable group.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle), OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), and LB Dre Greenlaw are out for the 49ers, but WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) is set to return. DL Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) and DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) are listed as questionable.

Rams at Seahawks

C Brian Allen (calf), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), S Nick Scott (shoulder), and WR Ben Skowronek (calf) have been ruled out for the Rams.

The Seahawks listed RB Travis Homer (ankle) as doubtful. G Phil Haynes (ankle), DE Quinton Jefferson (illness), G Damien Lewis (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (shin), and S Ryan Neal (knee) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Packers

DE Michael Brockers (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee), S DeShon Elliott (shoulder), CB Jeff Okudah (elbow), and C Frank Ragnow (foot) are questionable to be in the Lions lineup.

TE Josiah Deguara (calf) is the only Packer with an injury designation and he’s been listed as questionable.