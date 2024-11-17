NFL 2024 Week 11 early inactives: Davante Adams is active for the Jets
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Friday that he expected wide receiver Davante Adams to play against the Colts on Sunday and Adams is in the lineup.
Adams missed two practices with a wrist injury and an illness, but returned for a full practice on Friday. Sunday’s game will be his fifth since being traded to the Jets by the Raiders and his new team will be looking for their second win with the wideout.
On the Colts’ side, the team announced that right tackle Braden Smith (personal) would play on Sunday morning. They are missing left tackle Bernhard Raimann, however.
Colts at Jets
Colts: T Bernhard Raimann, WR Anthony Gould, TE Will Mallory, G Josh Sills, DE Genard Avery, S Darren Hall, QB Sam Ehlinger
Jets: T Tyron Smith, LB C.J. Mosley, G Jake Hanson, DB Jarrick-Bernard Converse, DE Braiden McGregor, RB Izzy Abanikanda
Ravens at Steelers
Ravens: CB Arthur Maulet, S Eddie Jackson, LB David Ojabo, WR Devontez Walker, RB Rasheen Ali, C Nick Samac
Steelers: QB Kyle Allen, RB Jonathan Ward, LB Alex Highsmith, G Max Scharping, TE MyCole Pruitt
Jaguars at Lions
Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Tank Bigsby, CB De’Antre Prince, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Javon Foster, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith
Lions: TE Sam LaPorta, LB Al-Quadin Muhammad, S Loren Strickland, G Christian Mahogany, OL Colby Sorsdal, T Giovanni Manu
Rams at Patriots
Rams: QB Stetson Bennett, CB Charles Woods, RB Cody Schrader, OL Dylan McMahon, OL Joe Noteboom, T Rob Havenstein, DT Neville Gallimore
Patriots: S Marte Mapu, LB Ochaun Mathis, QB Joe Milton, WR K.J. Osborn, G Tyrese Robinson, DT Jaquelin Roy, DE Deatrich Wise
Browns at Saints
Browns: QB Bailey Zappe, WR Jaelon Darden, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chigozie Anusiem, OT Jedrick Wills
Saints: S Millard Bradford, QB Spencer Rattler, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Jaylan Ford, G Lucas Patrick, WR Mason Tipton, DT Khristian Boyd
Vikings at Titans
Vikings: QB Brett Rypien, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Dan Feeney, OL Walter Rouse
Titans: RB Josh Kelley, DB Justin Hardee, CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Cedric Gray, OL John Ojukwu, OL Leroy Watson, TE David Martin-Robinson
Raiders at Dolphins
Raiders: CB Nate Hobbs, C Andre James, TE Harrison Bryant, G Cody Whitehair, RB Dylan Laube, S Trey Taylor, DT Zach Carter
Dolphins: CB Kendall Fuller, FB Alec Ingold, CB Ethan Bonner, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer, WR Dee Eskridge
Packers at Bears
Packers: DB Robert Rochell, DB Kitan Oladapo, OL Travis Glover, DL Colby Wooden
Bears: DB Ameer Speed, OL Teven Jenkins, OL Kiran Amegadjie, DL Dominique Robinson