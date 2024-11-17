NFL 2024 Week 11 early inactives: Davante Adams is active for the Jets

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Friday that he expected wide receiver Davante Adams to play against the Colts on Sunday and Adams is in the lineup.

Adams missed two practices with a wrist injury and an illness, but returned for a full practice on Friday. Sunday’s game will be his fifth since being traded to the Jets by the Raiders and his new team will be looking for their second win with the wideout.

On the Colts’ side, the team announced that right tackle Braden Smith (personal) would play on Sunday morning. They are missing left tackle Bernhard Raimann, however.

Colts at Jets

Colts: T Bernhard Raimann, WR Anthony Gould, TE Will Mallory, G Josh Sills, DE Genard Avery, S Darren Hall, QB Sam Ehlinger

Jets: T Tyron Smith, LB C.J. Mosley, G Jake Hanson, DB Jarrick-Bernard Converse, DE Braiden McGregor, RB Izzy Abanikanda

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens: CB Arthur Maulet, S Eddie Jackson, LB David Ojabo, WR Devontez Walker, RB Rasheen Ali, C Nick Samac

Steelers: QB Kyle Allen, RB Jonathan Ward, LB Alex Highsmith, G Max Scharping, TE MyCole Pruitt

Jaguars at Lions

Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Tank Bigsby, CB De’Antre Prince, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Javon Foster, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith

Lions: TE Sam LaPorta, LB Al-Quadin Muhammad, S Loren Strickland, G Christian Mahogany, OL Colby Sorsdal, T Giovanni Manu

Rams at Patriots

Rams: QB Stetson Bennett, CB Charles Woods, RB Cody Schrader, OL Dylan McMahon, OL Joe Noteboom, T Rob Havenstein, DT Neville Gallimore

Patriots: S Marte Mapu, LB Ochaun Mathis, QB Joe Milton, WR K.J. Osborn, G Tyrese Robinson, DT Jaquelin Roy, DE Deatrich Wise

Browns at Saints

Browns: QB Bailey Zappe, WR Jaelon Darden, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Chigozie Anusiem, OT Jedrick Wills

Saints: S Millard Bradford, QB Spencer Rattler, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Jaylan Ford, G Lucas Patrick, WR Mason Tipton, DT Khristian Boyd

Vikings at Titans

Vikings: QB Brett Rypien, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Dan Feeney, OL Walter Rouse

Titans: RB Josh Kelley, DB Justin Hardee, CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Cedric Gray, OL John Ojukwu, OL Leroy Watson, TE David Martin-Robinson

Raiders at Dolphins

Raiders: CB Nate Hobbs, C Andre James, TE Harrison Bryant, G Cody Whitehair, RB Dylan Laube, S Trey Taylor, DT Zach Carter

Dolphins: CB Kendall Fuller, FB Alec Ingold, CB Ethan Bonner, FB Alec Ingold, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer, WR Dee Eskridge

Packers at Bears

Packers: DB Robert Rochell, DB Kitan Oladapo, OL Travis Glover, DL Colby Wooden

Bears: DB Ameer Speed, OL Teven Jenkins, OL Kiran Amegadjie, DL Dominique Robinson