NFL 2024 Week 18 early inactives: Darnell Mooney out for Falcons

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Falcons will be down a wide receiver as they try to snag the NFC South on Sunday.

Darnell Mooney is inactive for their home date with the Panthers. Mooney was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable after he did not take part in Friday’s practice.

Mooney has 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns this season, so quarterback Michael Penix will be missing a leading target. The Falcons need a win and a Bucs loss to the Saints to win the division.

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Deven Thompkins, QB Jack Plummer, WR Velus Jones Jr., S Lonnie Johnson, LB Josey Jewell, G Robert Hunt

Falcons: CB Kevin King, LB JD Bertrand, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Brandon Parker, WR Darnell Mooney

Texans at Titans

Texans: CB Jeff Okudah, LB Christian Harris, DE Will Anderson, G Nick Broeker, G Shaq Mason, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, DE Denico Autry

Titans: WR Tyler Boyd, T Jaelyn Duncan, K Nick Folk, S Amani Hooker, WR Jha’Quan Jackson, LB Arden Key, RB Tyjae Spears

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints: QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Kendre Miller, WR Mason Tipton, LB Willie Gay, LB Pete Werner, DT Khristian Boyd

Buccaneers: DL C.J. Brewer, CB Jamel Dean, WR Kameron Johnson, G Royce Newman, TE Cade Otton, LB Jose Ramirez, S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bills at Patriots

Bills: WR Amari Cooper, T Dion Dawkins, DE Greg Rousseau, DT DaQuan Jones, DT Ed Oliver, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Taron Johnson, CB Christian Benford

Patriots: OL Lester Cotton, CB Christian Gonzalez, RB JaMycal Hasty, TE Hunter Henry, OL Sidy Sow, TE Mitchell Wilcox

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: DE Josh Hines-Allen, CB Ronald Darby, LB Ventrell Miller, LT Walker Little, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Tyler Lacy

Colts: DE Isaiah Land, TE Will Mallory, LB Cameron McGrone, QB Anthony Richardson, G Dalton Tucker

Commanders at Cowboys

Commanders: WR K.J. Osborn, QB Jeff Driskel, S Quan Martin, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Jordan Magee, C Tyler Biadasz, T Cornelius Lucas

Cowboys: QB Will Grier, LB Damone Clark, DE Earnest Brown, T Chuma Edoga, TE Princeton Fant, DE Tyrus Wheat, DT Justin Rogers

Giants at Eagles

Giants: RB Dante Miller, CB Greg Stroman, CB Dee Williams, LB Micah McFadden, C John Michael Schmitz, T Evan Neal, QB Tim Boyle

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, WR A.J. Brown, RB Saquon Barkley, LB Zack Baun, T Lane Johnson, T Jordan Mailata, G Landon Dickerson, LB Nakobe Dean, DT Jalen Carter, CB Darius Slay

Bears at Packers

Bears: RB Travis Homer, OL Teven Jenkins, S Elijah Hicks, CB Ameer Speed, LB Noah Sewell, DL Zaach Pickens

Packers: LB Quay Walker, S Evan Williams, S Zayne Anderson, DE Brenton Cox Jr., T Andre Dillard, WR Romeo Doubs