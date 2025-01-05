NFL 2024 Week 18 early inactives: Darnell Mooney out for Falcons
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Falcons will be down a wide receiver as they try to snag the NFC South on Sunday.
Darnell Mooney is inactive for their home date with the Panthers. Mooney was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable after he did not take part in Friday’s practice.
Mooney has 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns this season, so quarterback Michael Penix will be missing a leading target. The Falcons need a win and a Bucs loss to the Saints to win the division.
Panthers at Falcons
Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Deven Thompkins, QB Jack Plummer, WR Velus Jones Jr., S Lonnie Johnson, LB Josey Jewell, G Robert Hunt
Falcons: CB Kevin King, LB JD Bertrand, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Brandon Parker, WR Darnell Mooney
Texans at Titans
Texans: CB Jeff Okudah, LB Christian Harris, DE Will Anderson, G Nick Broeker, G Shaq Mason, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, DE Denico Autry
Titans: WR Tyler Boyd, T Jaelyn Duncan, K Nick Folk, S Amani Hooker, WR Jha’Quan Jackson, LB Arden Key, RB Tyjae Spears
Saints at Buccaneers
Saints: QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Kendre Miller, WR Mason Tipton, LB Willie Gay, LB Pete Werner, DT Khristian Boyd
Buccaneers: DL C.J. Brewer, CB Jamel Dean, WR Kameron Johnson, G Royce Newman, TE Cade Otton, LB Jose Ramirez, S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Bills at Patriots
Bills: WR Amari Cooper, T Dion Dawkins, DE Greg Rousseau, DT DaQuan Jones, DT Ed Oliver, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Taron Johnson, CB Christian Benford
Patriots: OL Lester Cotton, CB Christian Gonzalez, RB JaMycal Hasty, TE Hunter Henry, OL Sidy Sow, TE Mitchell Wilcox
Jaguars at Colts
Jaguars: DE Josh Hines-Allen, CB Ronald Darby, LB Ventrell Miller, LT Walker Little, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Tyler Lacy
Colts: DE Isaiah Land, TE Will Mallory, LB Cameron McGrone, QB Anthony Richardson, G Dalton Tucker
Commanders at Cowboys
Commanders: WR K.J. Osborn, QB Jeff Driskel, S Quan Martin, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Jordan Magee, C Tyler Biadasz, T Cornelius Lucas
Cowboys: QB Will Grier, LB Damone Clark, DE Earnest Brown, T Chuma Edoga, TE Princeton Fant, DE Tyrus Wheat, DT Justin Rogers
Giants at Eagles
Giants: RB Dante Miller, CB Greg Stroman, CB Dee Williams, LB Micah McFadden, C John Michael Schmitz, T Evan Neal, QB Tim Boyle
Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, WR A.J. Brown, RB Saquon Barkley, LB Zack Baun, T Lane Johnson, T Jordan Mailata, G Landon Dickerson, LB Nakobe Dean, DT Jalen Carter, CB Darius Slay
Bears at Packers
Bears: RB Travis Homer, OL Teven Jenkins, S Elijah Hicks, CB Ameer Speed, LB Noah Sewell, DL Zaach Pickens
Packers: LB Quay Walker, S Evan Williams, S Zayne Anderson, DE Brenton Cox Jr., T Andre Dillard, WR Romeo Doubs