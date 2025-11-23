NFL 2025 Week 12 early inactives: Josh Jacobs is out for the Packers
The Packers won’t have running back Josh Jacobs for their home game against the Vikings on Sunday.
Jacobs was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday, but the Packers listed him as questionable to play due to a knee injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Giants. Word that he’d be out came shortly before the Packers confirmed it with the announcement of their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at Lambeau Field.
Emmanuel Wilson will be the lead back for Green Bay on Sunday. Chris Brooks is the other back active for the matchup of NFC North clubs.
Vikings at Packers
Vikings: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, LB Austin Keys, OL Joe Huber, OL Walter Rouse, TE Ben Yurosek, DL Elijah Williams
Packers: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Quay Walker, WR Matthew Golden, K Lukas Havrisik, LB Jamon Johnson, OL Donovan Jennings
Colts at Chiefs
Colts: CB Jonathan Edwards, RB D.J. Giddens, S Reuben Lowery, TE Will Mallory, T Luke Tenuta
Chiefs: CB Josh Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Wanya Morris
Steelers at Bears
Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers, EDGE Alex Highsmith, OL Andrus Peat, DL Brodric Martin, DL Logan Lee
Bears: QB Case Keenum, RB Travis Homer, LB T.J. Edwards, DL Jonathan Ford, WR Jahdae Walker, LB Noah Sewell, T Theo Benedet
Patriots at Bengals
Patriots: WR Efton Chism, TE C.J. Dippre, DT Joshua Farmer, G Caedan Wallace, QB Tommy DeVito, LB Jahlani Tavai
Bengals: QB Sean Clifford, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DE Cam Sample, RB Samaje Perine, DE Trey Hendrickson
Jets at Ravens
Jets: RB Khalil Herbert, WR Tyler Johnson, TE Jelani Woods, DL Mazi Smith, DL Tyler Baron
Ravens: QB Cooper Rush, RB Rasheen Ali, DT Aeneas Peebles, G Ben Cleveland, T Carson Vinson, WR Rashod Bateman, CB Keyon Martin
Lions at Giants
Lions: CB Terrion Arnold, S Kerby Joseph, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Craig Reynolds, DL Mekhi Wingo, CB Nick Whiteside
Giants: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, QB Jaxson Dart, CB Paulson Adebo, S Tyler Nubin, CB Deonte Banks, T James Hudson
Seahawks at Titans
Seahawks: LB Ernest Jones, LB Tyrice Knight, LB Connor O’Toole, OL Mason Richman, LB Jared Ivey, QB Jalen Milroe
Titans: WR Elic Ayomanor, S Xavier Woods, S Kendell Brooks, OL Drew Moss, OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, DL CJ Ravenell