NFL 2025 Week 12 early inactives: Josh Jacobs is out for the Packers

The Packers won’t have running back Josh Jacobs for their home game against the Vikings on Sunday.

Jacobs was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday, but the Packers listed him as questionable to play due to a knee injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Giants. Word that he’d be out came shortly before the Packers confirmed it with the announcement of their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at Lambeau Field.

Emmanuel Wilson will be the lead back for Green Bay on Sunday. Chris Brooks is the other back active for the matchup of NFC North clubs.

Vikings at Packers

Vikings: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, LB Austin Keys, OL Joe Huber, OL Walter Rouse, TE Ben Yurosek, DL Elijah Williams

Packers: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Quay Walker, WR Matthew Golden, K Lukas Havrisik, LB Jamon Johnson, OL Donovan Jennings

Colts at Chiefs

Colts: CB Jonathan Edwards, RB D.J. Giddens, S Reuben Lowery, TE Will Mallory, T Luke Tenuta

Chiefs: CB Josh Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Wanya Morris

Steelers at Bears

Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers, EDGE Alex Highsmith, OL Andrus Peat, DL Brodric Martin, DL Logan Lee

Bears: QB Case Keenum, RB Travis Homer, LB T.J. Edwards, DL Jonathan Ford, WR Jahdae Walker, LB Noah Sewell, T Theo Benedet

Patriots at Bengals

Patriots: WR Efton Chism, TE C.J. Dippre, DT Joshua Farmer, G Caedan Wallace, QB Tommy DeVito, LB Jahlani Tavai

Bengals: QB Sean Clifford, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Cam Grandy, DE Cam Sample, RB Samaje Perine, DE Trey Hendrickson

Jets at Ravens

Jets: RB Khalil Herbert, WR Tyler Johnson, TE Jelani Woods, DL Mazi Smith, DL Tyler Baron

Ravens: QB Cooper Rush, RB Rasheen Ali, DT Aeneas Peebles, G Ben Cleveland, T Carson Vinson, WR Rashod Bateman, CB Keyon Martin

Lions at Giants

Lions: CB Terrion Arnold, S Kerby Joseph, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Craig Reynolds, DL Mekhi Wingo, CB Nick Whiteside

Giants: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, QB Jaxson Dart, CB Paulson Adebo, S Tyler Nubin, CB Deonte Banks, T James Hudson

Seahawks at Titans

Seahawks: LB Ernest Jones, LB Tyrice Knight, LB Connor O’Toole, OL Mason Richman, LB Jared Ivey, QB Jalen Milroe

Titans: WR Elic Ayomanor, S Xavier Woods, S Kendell Brooks, OL Drew Moss, OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, DL CJ Ravenell