NFL 2025 Week 3 NFL early inactives: Jack Conklin is out for the Browns

The Browns listed two of their starting offensive linemen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers and only one of them will be playing.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is out with an elbow injury that limited him in practice all this week. Left guard Joel Bitonio did not practice all week because of a back injury, but he will play.

Cornelius Lucas will start in Conklin’s place.

On the Packers side, tight end Tucker Kraft and right tackle Zach Tom will both play.

Jets at Buccaneers

Jets: QB Justin Fields, DE Jermaine Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, S Tony Adams, DL Jay Tufele, RB Kene Nwangwu, OT Esa Pole

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, RB Josh Williams, CB Kindle Vildor, S Rashad Wisdom, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Devin Culp

Bengals at Vikings

Bengals: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Tanner Hudson, DT McKinnley Jackson, DE Shemar Stewart

Vikings: QB Desmond Ridder, QB J.J. McCarthy, WR Tim Jones, T Justin Skule, C Ryan Kelly, TE Nick Vannett, DT Elijah Williams

Steelers at Patriots

Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LB Alex Highsmith, OL Andrus Peat, DL Esezi Otomewo

Patriots: QB Tommy DeVito, CB Christian Gonzalez, OL Caedan Wallace, DT Eric Gregory, WR Efton Chism, LB Elijah Ponder

Colts at Titans

Colts: QB Riley Leonard, TE Will Mallory, LB Chad Muma, OT Luke Tenuta, DE JT Tuimoloau

Titans: S Kevin Winslow, CB Jarvis Brownlee, CB Samuel Womack, LB James Williams, RT JC Latham, RG Kevin Zeitler, WR Bryce Oliver

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, QB Graham Mertz, RB Dameon Pierce, RB British Brooks, DE Darrell Taylor, T Blake Fisher, TE Brenden Bates

Jaguars: S Kahlef Hailassie, RB Cody Schrader, OL Wyatt Milum, DL Danny Striggow, DL B.J. Green, DT Khalen Saunders

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons: WR Jamal Agnew, CB A.J. Terrell, OL Jack Nelson, WR Casey Washington, DL Sam Roberts

Panthers: WR Jimmy Horn Jr., WR Xavier Legette, C Nick Samac, TE James Mitchell, LB Patrick Jones, DT Tershawn Wharton

Rams at Eagles

Rams: QB Stetson Bennett, OL DJ Humphries, TE Colby Parkinson, OL Steve Avila, DE Desjuan Johnson

Eagles: LB Azeez Ojulari, QB Tanner McKee, RB Will Shipley, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo, LB Patrick Johnson, OL Drew Kendall, G Kenyon Green

Raiders at Commanders

Raiders: CB Decamerion Richardson, RB Raheem Mostert, DT JJ Pegues, OT Charles Grant, G Caleb Rogers, DE Charles Snowden

Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates, G Brandon Coleman, LB Kain Medrano, DE Preston Smith

Packers at Browns

Packers: CB Kamal Hadden, OL Donovan Jennings, DL Warren Brinson

Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, S Damontae Kazee, CB Cameron Mitchell, RB Raheim Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., G Zak Zinter, T Jack Conklin