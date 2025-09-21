NFL 2025 Week 3 NFL early inactives: Jack Conklin is out for the Browns
The Browns listed two of their starting offensive linemen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers and only one of them will be playing.
Right tackle Jack Conklin is out with an elbow injury that limited him in practice all this week. Left guard Joel Bitonio did not practice all week because of a back injury, but he will play.
Cornelius Lucas will start in Conklin’s place.
On the Packers side, tight end Tucker Kraft and right tackle Zach Tom will both play.
Jets at Buccaneers
Jets: QB Justin Fields, DE Jermaine Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, S Tony Adams, DL Jay Tufele, RB Kene Nwangwu, OT Esa Pole
Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, RB Josh Williams, CB Kindle Vildor, S Rashad Wisdom, T Tristan Wirfs, TE Devin Culp
Bengals at Vikings
Bengals: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Tanner Hudson, DT McKinnley Jackson, DE Shemar Stewart
Vikings: QB Desmond Ridder, QB J.J. McCarthy, WR Tim Jones, T Justin Skule, C Ryan Kelly, TE Nick Vannett, DT Elijah Williams
Steelers at Patriots
Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LB Alex Highsmith, OL Andrus Peat, DL Esezi Otomewo
Patriots: QB Tommy DeVito, CB Christian Gonzalez, OL Caedan Wallace, DT Eric Gregory, WR Efton Chism, LB Elijah Ponder
Colts at Titans
Colts: QB Riley Leonard, TE Will Mallory, LB Chad Muma, OT Luke Tenuta, DE JT Tuimoloau
Titans: S Kevin Winslow, CB Jarvis Brownlee, CB Samuel Womack, LB James Williams, RT JC Latham, RG Kevin Zeitler, WR Bryce Oliver
Texans at Jaguars
Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, QB Graham Mertz, RB Dameon Pierce, RB British Brooks, DE Darrell Taylor, T Blake Fisher, TE Brenden Bates
Jaguars: S Kahlef Hailassie, RB Cody Schrader, OL Wyatt Milum, DL Danny Striggow, DL B.J. Green, DT Khalen Saunders
Falcons at Panthers
Falcons: WR Jamal Agnew, CB A.J. Terrell, OL Jack Nelson, WR Casey Washington, DL Sam Roberts
Panthers: WR Jimmy Horn Jr., WR Xavier Legette, C Nick Samac, TE James Mitchell, LB Patrick Jones, DT Tershawn Wharton
Rams at Eagles
Rams: QB Stetson Bennett, OL DJ Humphries, TE Colby Parkinson, OL Steve Avila, DE Desjuan Johnson
Eagles: LB Azeez Ojulari, QB Tanner McKee, RB Will Shipley, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo, LB Patrick Johnson, OL Drew Kendall, G Kenyon Green
Raiders at Commanders
Raiders: CB Decamerion Richardson, RB Raheem Mostert, DT JJ Pegues, OT Charles Grant, G Caleb Rogers, DE Charles Snowden
Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates, G Brandon Coleman, LB Kain Medrano, DE Preston Smith
Packers at Browns
Packers: CB Kamal Hadden, OL Donovan Jennings, DL Warren Brinson
Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, S Damontae Kazee, CB Cameron Mitchell, RB Raheim Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., G Zak Zinter, T Jack Conklin