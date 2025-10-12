NFL 2025 Week 6 early inactives: Kyler Murray officially out for Cardinals
Kyler Murray won’t be part of the Cardinals’ bid to avoid a fourth straight loss.
Murray missed two days of practice this week with a foot injury and was listed as questionable after returning for a limited workout on Friday. A report on Sunday morning indicated that he will miss the game and the Cardinals made it official 90 minutes ahead of their game in Indianapolis against the Colts.
Jacoby Brissett will start for the Cardinals and he’ll be backed up by Kedon Slovis, who was signed off of the practice squad this week.
Cardinals at Colts
Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, CB Elijah Jones, DL Darius Robinson, OL Demontray Jacobs, OL Josh Fryar, WR Xavier Weaver, DL Bilal Nichols
Colts: RB Tyler Goodson, CB Kenny Moore, TE Will Mallory, WR Adonai Mitchell, QB Anthony Richardson, T Luke Tenuta, DE JT Tuimoloau
Rams at Ravens
Rams: WR Tutu Atwell, LB Omar Speights, G Beaux Limmer, T Rob Havenstein, TE Colby Parkinson, DE Deshaun Johnson
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, LB Roquan Smith, CB Chidobe Awuzie, FB Pat Ricard, T Carson Vinson, WR Tez Walker, DT Aeneas Peebles
Cowboys at Panthers
Cowboys: WR CeeDee Lamb, OL Tyler Booker, WR KaVontae Turpin, LB Jack Sanborn, DL Mazi Smith, OL Ajani Cornelius
Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, CB Akayleb Evans, RB Chuba Hubbard, S Trevian Thomas, T Taylor Moton, DT Jaden Crumedy, DT Tershawn Wharton
Seahawks at Jaguars
Seahawks: QB Jalen Milroe, S Julian Love, CB Devon Witherspoon, CB Riq Woolen, LB Derick Hall, OL Josh Jones, TE Nick Kallerup
Jaguars: S Kahlef Hailassie, RB Cody Schrader, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Robert Hainsey, DT Khalen Saunders
Chargers at Dolphins
Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston, WR Derius Davis (knee), FB/DL Scott Matlock, OL Jamaree Salyer, T Joe Alt, OL Trey Pipkins, CB Nikko Reed
Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Storm Duck, DT Zeek Biggers, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., DB Elijah Campbell
Patriots at Saints
Patriots: QB Tommy Devito, S Jaylinn Hawkins, LB Anfernee Jennings, DT Eric Gregory, G Caedan Wallace, DE Keion White
Saints: S Ugo Amadi, CB Rejzohn Wright, OL Torricelli Simpkins, OL Xavier Truss, DT Khristian Boyd, CB Isaac Yiadom
Browns at Steelers
Browns: CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, RB Raheim Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., T Thayer Munford, G Zak Zinter, T Cornelius Lucas
Steelers: WR Calvin Austin, S Chuck Clark, DL DeMarvin Leal, DL Logan Lee, OL Andrus Peat