NFL 2025 Week 6 early inactives: Kyler Murray officially out for Cardinals

Kyler Murray won’t be part of the Cardinals’ bid to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Murray missed two days of practice this week with a foot injury and was listed as questionable after returning for a limited workout on Friday. A report on Sunday morning indicated that he will miss the game and the Cardinals made it official 90 minutes ahead of their game in Indianapolis against the Colts.

Jacoby Brissett will start for the Cardinals and he’ll be backed up by Kedon Slovis, who was signed off of the practice squad this week.

Cardinals at Colts

Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, CB Elijah Jones, DL Darius Robinson, OL Demontray Jacobs, OL Josh Fryar, WR Xavier Weaver, DL Bilal Nichols

Colts: RB Tyler Goodson, CB Kenny Moore, TE Will Mallory, WR Adonai Mitchell, QB Anthony Richardson, T Luke Tenuta, DE JT Tuimoloau

Rams at Ravens

Rams: WR Tutu Atwell, LB Omar Speights, G Beaux Limmer, T Rob Havenstein, TE Colby Parkinson, DE Deshaun Johnson

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, LB Roquan Smith, CB Chidobe Awuzie, FB Pat Ricard, T Carson Vinson, WR Tez Walker, DT Aeneas Peebles

Cowboys at Panthers

Cowboys: WR CeeDee Lamb, OL Tyler Booker, WR KaVontae Turpin, LB Jack Sanborn, DL Mazi Smith, OL Ajani Cornelius

Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, CB Akayleb Evans, RB Chuba Hubbard, S Trevian Thomas, T Taylor Moton, DT Jaden Crumedy, DT Tershawn Wharton

Seahawks at Jaguars

Seahawks: QB Jalen Milroe, S Julian Love, CB Devon Witherspoon, CB Riq Woolen, LB Derick Hall, OL Josh Jones, TE Nick Kallerup

Jaguars: S Kahlef Hailassie, RB Cody Schrader, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Robert Hainsey, DT Khalen Saunders

Chargers at Dolphins

Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston, WR Derius Davis (knee), FB/DL Scott Matlock, OL Jamaree Salyer, T Joe Alt, OL Trey Pipkins, CB Nikko Reed

Dolphins: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Storm Duck, DT Zeek Biggers, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., DB Elijah Campbell

Patriots at Saints

Patriots: QB Tommy Devito, S Jaylinn Hawkins, LB Anfernee Jennings, DT Eric Gregory, G Caedan Wallace, DE Keion White

Saints: S Ugo Amadi, CB Rejzohn Wright, OL Torricelli Simpkins, OL Xavier Truss, DT Khristian Boyd, CB Isaac Yiadom

Browns at Steelers

Browns: CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, RB Raheim Sanders, DT Mike Hall Jr., T Thayer Munford, G Zak Zinter, T Cornelius Lucas

Steelers: WR Calvin Austin, S Chuck Clark, DL DeMarvin Leal, DL Logan Lee, OL Andrus Peat