NFL allows teams to wear alternate or throwback uniforms up to four times per year

Get ready for more Bucco Bruce.

The NFL on Monday expanded the number of times that teams can wear alternate or throwback uniforms in a given season. The prior limit was three; the new maximum is four.

Last year, the NFL increased the number of different helmets a team can wear in the same season to three. The new rule allows an alternate helmet to be used with more than one jersey.

It means more options for teams and more ways (frankly) to market the various helmets and jerseys for purchase by fans. Because, remember, the ultimate goal of any business is to make as much money as possible. More jerseys and/or helmets worn during games means more money for the teams and those who make the jerseys and helmets.

For years, the NFL limited teams to one helmet per season, under the reasoning that keeping players in the same helmet all year limits concussions. Moving from one to two to three has opened up the universe of jersey options and potential combinations.

The next step could be expanding the availability of alternate or throwback uniforms to the postseason. It would make sense to allow each playoff team the chance to do it at least once.