NFL and Nike roll out “Rivalries Uniforms” for AFC East and NFC West teams

The NFL and Nike have found a new way to get fans to buy merchandise in the form of new “Rivalries Uniforms,” the first eight of which have been unveiled today.

The AFC East and NFC West teams will wear newly designed “Rivalries” uniforms once this season, always in a home game against a division rival. More “Rivalries” uniforms will be unveiled during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 season until all 32 teams have worn them, and they’ll become part of the regular uniform rotation, in addition to teams’ existing alternate uniforms.

The NFL and Nike will begin selling the “Rivalries” apparel on September 10, and they’re all being displayed by Nike here.

The schedule for the debut appearances of the eight “Rivalries” games is as follows:

Arizona Cardinals: Sept. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins: Sept. 29 vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills: Oct. 5 vs. New England Patriots

New England Patriots: Nov. 13 vs. New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams: Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets: Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks: Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers: Jan. 4, 2026, vs. Seattle Seahawks