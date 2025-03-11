 Skip navigation
NFL announces 35 compensatory picks for the 2025 draft

  
Published March 11, 2025 06:51 PM

The NFL awarded a total of 35 compensatory selections to 15 teams in the 2025 draft, the league announced Tuesday.

The Vikings (97th overall), Dolphins (98th), Giants (99th), 49ers (100th), Rams (101st) and Lions (102nd) received third-round picks.

The Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins received the most compensatory picks with four each, and the Chargers, 49ers and Seahawks each will have three additional selections.

The Bills, Browns, Chiefs and Raiders will get two compensatory picks each, and the Packers, Vikings and Giants will see an additional selection.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council.

In addition to 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net loss formula, a special compensatory selection was awarded to the 49ers, the Rams and the Lions under a 2020 amendment to the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. That agreement promotes equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs, incentivizing teams to develop and promote minority talent for General Manager and head coach positions.

The following 2025 compensatory picks were awarded for the 2025 draft on April 24-26 in Green Bay:

Round
Round Choice/
Overall Selection
Team
3
33-97
Minnesota
3
34-98
Miami
3
35-99
New York Giants
3
36-100*
San Francisco
3
37-101*
Los Angeles Rams
3
38-102*
Detroit

4
33-135
Miami
4
34-136
Baltimore
4
35-137
Seattle
4
36-138
San Francisco

5
33-169
Buffalo
5
34-170
Dallas
5
35-171
Dallas
5
36-172
Seattle
5
37-173
Buffalo
5
38-174
Dallas
5
39-175
Seattle
5
40-176
Baltimore

6
33-209
Los Angeles Chargers
6
34-210
Baltimore
6
35-211
Dallas
6
36-212
Baltimore
6
37-213
Las Vegas
6
38-214
Los Angeles Chargers
6
39-215
Las Vegas
6
40-216
Cleveland

7
33-249
San Francisco
7
34-250
Green Bay
7
35-251
Kansas City
7
36-252
San Francisco
7
37-253
Miami
7
38-254
Cleveland
7
39-255
Los Angeles Chargers
7
40-256
Miami
7
41-257
Kansas City
*Special Compensatory Selection