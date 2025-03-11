NFL announces 35 compensatory picks for the 2025 draft

The NFL awarded a total of 35 compensatory selections to 15 teams in the 2025 draft, the league announced Tuesday.

The Vikings (97th overall), Dolphins (98th), Giants (99th), 49ers (100th), Rams (101st) and Lions (102nd) received third-round picks.

The Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins received the most compensatory picks with four each, and the Chargers, 49ers and Seahawks each will have three additional selections.

The Bills, Browns, Chiefs and Raiders will get two compensatory picks each, and the Packers, Vikings and Giants will see an additional selection.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council.

In addition to 32 compensatory selections awarded under the net loss formula, a special compensatory selection was awarded to the 49ers, the Rams and the Lions under a 2020 amendment to the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. That agreement promotes equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs, incentivizing teams to develop and promote minority talent for General Manager and head coach positions.

The following 2025 compensatory picks were awarded for the 2025 draft on April 24-26 in Green Bay:

