NFL announces current, former players who will announce second-round picks

The NFL has announced the names of the current and former players that will take part in next week’s draft by announcing second-round picks.

The list includes players associated with all 32 teams, including Cardinals running back James Conner. Conner has strong ties to the Pittsburgh area after playing for the Steelers and attending Pitt, which likely made him an easy choice as the Cardinals’ representative.

Former Bears tackle Jimbo Covert, former Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett, former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas, current Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill, former Jets running back Curtis Martin, and former 49ers punter Andy Lee are other Pitt alums who are set to take part.

The hometown team will be represented by four players. Former Steelers Jerome Bettis and John Stallworth will be joined by Joey Porter Sr. and Jr. next Friday.

The other players taking part and their team affiliations appear below:

Falcons: Michael Turner

Ravens: Mark Ingram

Bills: Shane Conlan

Panthers: Jake Delhomme

Bengals: Ken Anderson

Browns: Phil Dawson

Cowboys: Drew Pearson

Broncos: T.J. Ward

Lions: Calvin Johnson

Packers: John Kuhn

Texans: Billy Miller

Colts: Pat McAfee

Jaguars: Paul Posluszny

Raiders: Matt Millen

Chargers: Shawne Merriman

Rams: Tavon Austin

Dolphins: Dwight Stephenson

Patriots: Deion Branch

Saints: Marques Colston

Giants: Osi Umenyiora

Eagles: Brian Westbrook

Seahawks: Cliff Avril

Buccaneers: Ronde Barber

Titans: Jeffery Simmons

Commanders: Mark Rypien