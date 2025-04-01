NFL announces rule, bylaw and resolution changes for 2025

This memo was distributed by the league after voting by the 32 teams at today’s meeting:

NFL clubs adopted the following rules change proposals, bylaws and resolutions today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

2025 Approved Playing Rules Summary

1-A. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 6, to make permanent the new form of free kick play implemented in 2024 designed to 1) resemble a typical scrimmage play by aligning players on both teams closer together and restricting movement to reduce space and speed and 2) promote more returns, subject to the following changes: (a) modifies the alignment requirements for receiving team players in the setup zone; (b) changes the dead ball spot after a touchback to the 35-yard line if the ball lands in the end zone and is downed in the end zone by the receiving team or goes out of bounds behind the receiving team’s goal line.

2-A. By Competition Committee; aligns the postseason and regular season overtime rules by granting both teams an opportunity to possess the ball regardless of the outcome of the first possession, subject to a 10-minute overtime period in the regular season.

3. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, to expand Instant Replay’s ability to advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present.

2025 Approved Bylaws Summary

1. By Competition Committee; amends Article XVII, Section 17.16 of the Constitution and Bylaws, to permit clubs to designate two players for return at the roster reduction to 53 players.

2. By Competition Committee; amends Article XVII, Section 17.16 of the Constitution and Bylaws, to permit clubs participating in the postseason to receive two additional DFRs increasing the maximum from 8 to 10.

3. By Competition Committee; amends Article XVIII, Section 18.5 of the Constitution and Bylaws, to insert Point Differential as the third tiebreaker for awarding contracts.

2025 Approved Resolutions Summary

G-1A. By Pittsburgh; for one-year only, permits clubs to have one video or phone call with no more than five prospective Unrestricted Free Agent during the Two-Day Negotiation Period. Permits clubs to make travel arrangements with such players upon agreeing to terms.

G-2. By Baltimore, Cleveland, Houston, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Washington; to permit clubs to prepare kicking footballs (“K-Balls”) before game day, similar to the process permitted for game footballs.

G-3. By Washington; to permit clubs that may qualify for the postseason to obtain scouting credentials for two consecutive games (Weeks 17 and 18) played by a potential postseason opponent. Also requires clubs hosting Wild Card games to provide scouting credentials to all teams within the same conference who are participating in the postseason.