Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection

Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
NFL Competition Committee begins discussing potential additions to replay assist system

  
Published February 23, 2025 05:36 PM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Super Bowl press conference this month that he expects to see an expansion of the replay assist system for the 2025 season and the league’s Competition Committee has started to discuss that prospect.

Falcons CEO and committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters that the committee spent two hours discussing the system on Sunday. They discussed how it worked during the 2024 season and began talking about what might be added to the list of situations when replay assist would be used.

McKay said, via Judy Battista of NFL Media, that “objective aspects” of officiating could be added to the system. That could lead to things like roughing the passer, facemask fouls and other significant penalties being subject to the expedited review that’s now limited to things like spotting the ball, whether a pass is complete and whether a player is down by contact.

Any rule changes would be voted on at league meetings later in the offseason and it sounds like there’s a good chance there will be things for team owners to consider before next season gets underway.