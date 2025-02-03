 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Roger Goodell expects expanded use of replay assist

  
Published February 3, 2025 04:35 PM

The NFL has adopted replay assist in recent years to have off-field officials proactively work with on-field officials to correct calls more quickly than a traditional challenge, but the areas it could be used have been limited.

There has been a lot of discussion about expanding its use to include things like facemask calls or non-calls and hits on quarterbacks in order to make sure that such situations are adjudicated with all information that is available. During his press conference from the Super Bowl in New Orleans, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that replay assist has been a positive for the game and he sees things moving in that direction.

“I see us, in the future, adding more plays,” Goodell said.

Any change to the plays covered by replay assist would come after meetings this offseason and it remains to be seen how expansive any additions will be when all is said and done.