NFL could consider onside kick alternatives again this offseason

NFL teams have considered possible alternatives to onside kicks in recent years and they could be up for discussion again this offseason.

The Eagles proposed a rule change last year that would allow teams to try to convert a fourth-and-20 from their own 20-yard-line rather than attempt an onside kick to retain possession. It did not receive the 24 votes to be approved, but NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said on Sunday that he thinks the proposal may come up again this offseason.

“I still believe it could,” McKay said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “It’s early. . . . Yes, even this offseason by certain teams. I could see it because they’ve brought it up before.”

McKay also said that the committee will discuss other tweaks to the onside kick rules in order to make it likelier that the kicking team can recover the ball. Given the failure of the onside kick alternative to win support in the past, that might be a likelier route for the league to take if they make any change before the 2025 season.