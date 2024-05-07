 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL could let owners sell up to 30 percent of teams to private equity funds

  
Published May 7, 2024 03:46 PM

The NFL is moving closer to grabbing cash from private equity funds.

According to Bloomberg.com, the quarterly meetings held later this month could result in the passage of a rule allowing owners to sell up to 30 percent of the team to approved investment collectives. The most any one fund could own in any one team would potentially be 10 percent.

It’s possible that one fund could hold equity in multiple teams.

The percentages could change as the NFL’s special committee for considering the issue continues its work.

The issue wasn’t finalized at the league meetings in March. Speaking at the conclusion of that event, Commissioner Roger Goodell pegged May or October as more realistic targets. Owners meet four times per year — March, May, October, and December.

The potential shift comes at a time when franchise values are skyrocketing, to the point where it’s hard to find individuals who can satisfy the league’s ownership rules. If/when the rules allow private equity investments, existing owners could peel off a slice of the equity to sell to private funds. New owners could recruit equity funds to become part of the initial team of investors.

Over time, it will make the purchase of 100 percent of a team far less common, since the private equity funds will often remain in place after the transfer of control. Those funds eventually could end up with plenty of sway regarding who is and isn’t considered for membership in Club Oligarch.