 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL cracks down on finger guns

  
Published October 6, 2024 09:13 AM

The folks in the No Fun League’s ivory tower have carved a new entry into the stone tablets: Thou shalt not shoot finger guns.

The league has fined five players for violent gestures in Week 4. Nine violent-gesture fines have been issued to date in the 2024 season.

The case of Jets receiver Allen Lazard underscores the fact that finger guns apparently landed on the radar screen only recently. Lazard has periodically fired over the finger guns before, with no flag, no fine, not even a warning. (We’ve seen the visual evidence.)

We asked the league whether anything has changed, specifically citing Lazard’s longstanding habit of sticking his index finger out and his thumb up, typically after getting a first down.

“Not commenting on a specific player,” a league spokesperson said, “but that’s been a longstanding rule as part of the reference to any violent gesture. It’s also part of the players’ manual.”

The rule that lists the various forms of unsportsmanlike conduct does indeed mention "[a]ny violent gesture.” And, despite the comment above, our position has always been that the league makes the rules and the players follow them. That presumes the league shares the rules with the players.

The problem here is that the rule went from being ignored (as to Lazard and his finger guns) to being strictly enforced — with no apparent evidence that there was a conspicuous admonition to all players that the league has adopted an Eleventh Commandment that further infringes on a player’s God-given privilege to pretend to exercise his Second Amendment rights.