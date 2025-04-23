NFL draft attendees is 15 after Ohio State OT Josh Simmons changes his mind

The NFL originally announced 17 prospects who would attend the draft in Green Bay. A day later came a report that Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston also would join them.

The final total is 15 prospects on-site.

It previously was reported that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams had decided against going. Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons also didn’t end up taking the trip to Wisconsin.

Here is the final list of prospects in Green Bay:

