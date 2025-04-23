 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

NFL draft attendees is 15 after Ohio State OT Josh Simmons changes his mind

  
Published April 23, 2025 07:14 PM

The NFL originally announced 17 prospects who would attend the draft in Green Bay. A day later came a report that Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston also would join them.

The final total is 15 prospects on-site.

It previously was reported that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams had decided against going. Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons also didn’t end up taking the trip to Wisconsin.

Here is the final list of prospects in Green Bay:

Tyler Booker
G
Alabama
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
Jihaad Cambell
LB
Alabama
Will Johnson
DB
Michigan
Will Campbell
T
LSU
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
Abdul Carter
DE
Penn State
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
Malaki Starks
DB
Georgia
Mason Graham
DT
Michigan
Shemar Stewart
DE
Texas A&M
Maxwell Hairston
CB
Kentucky
Cameron Ward
QB
Miami (Fla.)
Travis Hunter
DB/WR
Colorado