NFL expands practice squads for 2024 to encourage teams to sign international players

The NFL is expanding its efforts to attract more players from outside the United States with a new rule that will increase the size of practice squads by one player — as long as that player comes from a foreign country.

Practice squads are currently limited to 16 players, but eight teams (the AFC West and NFC North) get a 17th practice squad player as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Next year, all 32 teams will get to have a 17th practice squad player.

Five players who were originally identified through the International Player Pathway program have made NFL active rosters, most notably Jordan Mailata, the Eagles’ Australian starting left tackle.

“The International Player Pathway program changed my life and I’m very thankful for the opportunity it has provided me,” Mailata said in a statement announcing the new practice squad rule. “The program shows so many young athletes around the world that playing in the NFL can be a reality. Expanding the program to see all 32 teams able to sign an international player to their practice squad will only continue to help make our sport better, more diverse and more competitive.”

Players will be eligible for the practice squad exemption if their citizenship and primary residence is outside the United States and Canada. Teams will be allowed to sign players either through the NFL’s official International Player Pathway program or through their own scouting and identification of promising athletes from outside North America.