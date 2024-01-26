NFL expresses confidence in grass playing surface for Super Bowl LVIII

Last year’s Super Bowl saw plenty of players slipping on the grass field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. This year, the NFL says it is confident in the grass field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly said the playing surface will be in excellent condition on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We have brought in, as we do each year, a brand new natural grass surface that is currently installed in the field tray outside Allegiant Stadium,” he said. “That has been in for a little bit now and is working through all of our standard testing procedures that’ll take place over the time from installation all the way up through the day before, that Saturday right before the game. Those adjustments and a core maintenance program are in place so we’ll have an optimal field on game day. That natural grass surface, brand new, is installed right now, and a great team maintaining it as we head up to the Super Bowl.”

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller echoed those comments.

“This surface has been nurtured from the sod farm all the way to the Super Bowl,” Miller said. “Its maintenance, as Peter mentioned, in Vegas is measured by a series of tools and metrics. . . . The measures against the hardness, traction, all the many things that go into ensuring that a Super Bowl field can be played as well as can be. Our field manager expert has been on top of this for many weeks and is on site frequently and will be throughout the next couple of weeks in anticipation of the game.”

Avoiding a repeat of last year’s slipping and sliding at the Super Bowl will be a win for the NFL.