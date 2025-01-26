 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Frankie Luvu twice, including for hit that should have negated a Commanders TD

  
Published January 26, 2025 04:07 AM

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu got away with two penalties in last week’s win over the Lions that the officials missed, but the league’s disciplinary process caught.

One was a potential game-changer: Luvu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lions quarterback Jared Goff after he threw an interception that the Commanders returned for a touchdown. If it had been called, the touchdown would have been wiped off the board, although the interception still would have counted.

The hit on Goff required him to go through a concussion check and miss the Lions’ next offensive series. Luvu was fined $16,883 for the hit.

During that subsequent Lions series, Luvu hip-drop tackled Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs. That also wasn’t flagged but resulted in another fine of $16,883.

The total in fines for Luvu is $33,766 for the game.