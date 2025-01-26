NFL fines Frankie Luvu twice, including for hit that should have negated a Commanders TD

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu got away with two penalties in last week’s win over the Lions that the officials missed, but the league’s disciplinary process caught.

One was a potential game-changer: Luvu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lions quarterback Jared Goff after he threw an interception that the Commanders returned for a touchdown. If it had been called, the touchdown would have been wiped off the board, although the interception still would have counted.

The hit on Goff required him to go through a concussion check and miss the Lions’ next offensive series. Luvu was fined $16,883 for the hit.

During that subsequent Lions series, Luvu hip-drop tackled Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs. That also wasn’t flagged but resulted in another fine of $16,883.

The total in fines for Luvu is $33,766 for the game.