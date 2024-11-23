NFL fines Jameson Williams $19,697 for obscene gesture

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrated a touchdown with an homage to Marshawn Lynch, falling backward into the end zone and grabbing his crotch. The NFL was not amused.

Williams has been fined $19,697 for what the NFL deemed “obscene gestures.”

The league often comes down harder on players for celebrations than for illegal hits. In fact, Williams’ fine this week was the biggest any player got for any action — more than other players got for hip-drop tackles, facemasking, hits on defenseless players and other violations of player safety rules.

Williams has developed into one of the Lions’ best offensive players, but he has also run afoul of the league office repeatedly, including suspensions for violations of both the gambling policy and the PED policy. And now he’s getting his paycheck docked.