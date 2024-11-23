 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Jameson Williams $19,697 for obscene gesture

  
Published November 23, 2024 04:53 PM

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrated a touchdown with an homage to Marshawn Lynch, falling backward into the end zone and grabbing his crotch. The NFL was not amused.

Williams has been fined $19,697 for what the NFL deemed “obscene gestures.”

The league often comes down harder on players for celebrations than for illegal hits. In fact, Williams’ fine this week was the biggest any player got for any action — more than other players got for hip-drop tackles, facemasking, hits on defenseless players and other violations of player safety rules.

Williams has developed into one of the Lions’ best offensive players, but he has also run afoul of the league office repeatedly, including suspensions for violations of both the gambling policy and the PED policy. And now he’s getting his paycheck docked.