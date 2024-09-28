 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Josh Jacobs $45K for lowering head into tackler on play that wasn’t penalized

  
Published September 28, 2024 04:21 PM

The NFL hit Packers running back Josh Jacobs hard for the hit he laid on a tackler Sunday against the Titans.

The league announced today that Jacobs has been fined $45,020 for what the league described as, “Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).”

On the play in question, Jacobs took a handoff up the middle and lowered his head into Titans safety Quandre Diggs. In real time, it looked like an ordinary collision we see multiple times in every game. Diggs was none the worse for wear; he popped right up and helped Jacobs up. No flag was thrown and the TV announcers didn’t say anything about it.

But often plays that seem rather innocuous at the time result in harsh discipline once the league office has scrutinized the replays closely, and that’s what happened here. It’s true that Jacobs lowered his head and initiated contact with the crown of the helmet, and that’s the kind of hit that the NFL is trying to take out of the game of football. But Jacobs could be forgiven if he questions why he got such a significant fine for a hit that neither the officials nor anyone else had a problem with at the time.