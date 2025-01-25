 Skip navigation
NFL fines Marlon Humphrey $45,020 for hit on Josh Allen that wasn’t flagged

  
Published January 25, 2025 05:06 PM

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second quarter on Sunday. The officials didn’t see it, but the league’s disciplinary process did.

Humphrey was fined $45,020 for the hit, the league announced today. Officially, the NFL called it “Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).”

The hit was a blatant example of the kind of helmet-to-helmet hits that the league is trying to take out of the game, and was called out on the CBS broadcast. The officials should have seen it.

Humphrey got away without a 15-yard penalty, but he didn’t get away without a significant fine.