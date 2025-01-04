 Skip navigation
NFL fines the three players ejected late in Eagles-Cowboys game

  
Published January 4, 2025 04:59 PM

Cowboys and Eagles players got into a scuffle late in Sunday’s game, and those players will pay for their extracurriculars.

With 2:24 remaining, tempers boiled over following a Philadelphia punt. Officials ejected Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride and receiver Jalen Brooks and Eagles safety Sydney Brown.

Brooks pulled Brown to the ground after the play, and Pride pushed Brown as the two players got up. Brown then shoved Pride into the nearby tunnel, as the skirmish expanded. Pride criticized Brown, saying there’s “no room” for dirty plays.

The NFL fined all three players who were ejected.

Brown will lose $6,981, Pride $5,198 and Brooks $5,083 for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL also fined Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa $16,883 for roughing the passer, and offensive linemen Tyler Smith and Terence Steele each were fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 41-7 to clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference.