NFL fines Travis Kelce for “obscene gestures”

Travis Kelce’s bad day against the Eagles was also an expensive one.

On the same drive that culminated in a goal-line drop that became a game-changing interception, Kelce celebrated a 23-yard gain with the simulated juggling of a different kind of balls.

The officials missed it. The league office didn’t.

The league fined Kelce $14,491 for the “obscene gestures” toward the Philly sideline.

Game officials have been urged this year to watch for taunting and other post-play displays that cross the line. Those who missed Kelce’s offense won’t be celebrating like Kelce did, or otherwise, when they get their grades for the week.