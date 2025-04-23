NFL gave anonymous coach a pre-draft platform to spew Shedeur Sanders negativity

Anonymous sources make the media world go ‘round. But there is a critical difference between granting a source anonymity for the sharing of sensitive facts and awarding a source secrecy for the spraying of anonymous mud.

When it comes to the pre-draft process, too many members of the media fall victim to the annual game of talking shit about prospects. It’s a nasty business. Whatever the deeper goal (and some teams will absolutely spread negative information about a player they hope to be able to draft), the negative opinions can unfairly damage the player who is on the wrong end of them.

Some will say it doesn’t matter at this point. Teams have done their evaluations. They’ve reached their conclusions. They’ve formulated their board. This overlooks the biggest wild card in every draft room — the owner. The right (or wrong) quote at the right (or wrong) time will influence the person who has the ultimate influence over the process.

Think of it this way. If it wasn’t potentially effective, why would the anonymous scouts, coaches, etc. be so willing to do it?

The latest example of it comes from NFL Media’s annual effort to harvest and disseminate anonymous opinions from various unnamed sources. Under the guise of being inclusive, Tom Pelissero’s column gives a platform to positivity — and negativity. The quote that went viral from the #longread relates to the most controversial player in this year’s draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders:

“One longtime NFL assistant coach said his time with Sanders was ‘the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. . . . But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.’”

Consider the context. The media outlet owned and operated by the NFL allowed this quote to be published and promoted. Pelissero offered anonymity to someone who has very strong feelings about Sanders. Without knowing who it is, it’s impossible to even begin to effectively rebut the viewpoint that was shared. In my own on-the-record opinion, it’s has no place in any media, especially not media owned by the league.

People should be upset. They should speak out. And not just about the content of the quote, but about the fact that the NFL gave that quote credibility by giving it oxygen.

One person who is upset about the quote also works for NFL Media. On Wednesday’s Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt went off on the anonymous bashing of Sanders.

“I’m in my feelings about this right now,” Brandt said. “Maybe it’s because the draft is tomorrow. . . . ‘The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in my life. He’s so entitled, horrible body [language], he’s not that’ — shut up, anonymous coach. I am so triggered by this. Shut up. This is not only anonymous, I think it’s tasteless. I think the timing is ridiculous. ‘The worst formal interview I’ve ever. . . .’ Is it really? Is it, or are you just going for a headline? Or maybe have you not been in that many interviews in your career? ‘This is the worst one ever’? Or maybe, maybe the vibe that you set in the room was critical, and Shedeur picked up on that. And maybe he was right, because the first second you could, you betrayed the sanctity of that room and went anonymously and started spouting off about this player. ‘He’s so entitled.’ I see entitlement in a grown professional who is going around anonymously destroying young athletes with very personal quotes anonymously as they’re about to realize their dream and become professionals.

“Do not listen to that quote. That quote is bullcrap. It’s news, it’s worthy. I hate that quote. Listen to Shedeur’s teammates, who kept picking him up over and over as he got the crap kicked out of him last year, who don’t have negative things to say about him, who know him, who have been in rooms with him. Don’t listen to this. He says, ‘He’s not that good.’ Well, maybe neither are you, anonymous coach, and maybe that’s why you’re an assistant coach and not a head coach and you have been for a long time. I am so triggered by this. I think it’s nonsense. I love the piece. It’s getting us talking. It’s part of the Shedeur experience, but that anonymous, that personal, and that critical at this timing is garbage.”

Brandt necessarily tiptoed around the deeper question of whether the quote should have even been used. Given the strength of his comments on the matter, it’s fair to infer that Brandt, if able to speak freely about a colleague’s article, would have said that the quote should have been deleted.

Because it absolutely should have been. Those who wish to share negative views on draft picks should not be granted anonymity. Ideally, anonymity should be given only to those who are in a position to reliably share facts, not opinions. Especially as it relates to the draft, where those who are criticizing a given player almost always have an agenda — and who are always looking for a willing reporter behind whom to hide.

The person who wanted to crap on Shedeur Sanders found such a reporter. And the media outlet owned by the NFL happily shared a juicy tidbit that will harvest plenty of clicks. Regardless of whether any of it is fair. Or appropriate. Or even true.